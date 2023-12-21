Covid resurgence

CrOpPing up in this season of flu and cold is a variant of the coronavirus, called JN.1. Over 20 cases of this sub-variant have been detected across the country so far, the first one being reported in Kerala on December 8. While the strain has been termed as a milder descendant of the Omicron sub-variant and there is no cause for panic, the rising numbers of infections and fatalities do call for heightened precautions and vigil. With more than 600 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India on Wednesday, the highest since May 21, the active cases have crossed 2,300. The death count has risen to 10 — eight in Kerala and one each in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, as per the Union Health Ministry.

People in affected regions must adopt Covid-appropriate protocol, which they would remember well: masking for the public and preparedness and increased surveillance for states and UTs; in case of flu-like symptoms, get tested, and if positive, adhere to social distancing for four to five days that this contagion generally takes to run its course. While, as per the WHO, the severity of the symptoms linked to JN.1 ranges from mild to moderate, people with compromised immunity need to be more cautious. Immunity acquired through vaccination or Omicron breakthrough infections has been found to be efficacious.

Designated as a Variant of Interest since the majority of the infections globally are of the JN.1 type, it is spreading relatively faster and is behind the spike in Covid cases in 35 nations, including Singapore, Malaysia, Spain, the US and Brazil. The US authorities first spotted JN.1 in September. As expected, the world is not yet rid of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused Covid-19, for it has been continuously evolving and mutating, keeping health systems on their toes. A cautionary approach must be adopted to counter a potential threat from the deadly virus.

