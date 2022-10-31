Girls sold to repay loans

THE National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have done well to initiate action by taking suo motu notice of a newspaper report which says that men in Rajasthan are selling their young daughters and sisters to repay loans. CM Ashok Gehlot, who initially tried to dismiss the report as an ‘old one’, has had to bow down as clamour grew over the horrible happenings. Along with the CM’s promise of catching and punishing the guilty, the NHRC and NCW intervention should instill fear of the law of the land into anyone commodifying women.

Inevitably, the sold girls end up being sexually abused, tortured, enslaved and trafficked. One such girl, a minor whose father had to sell her for Rs 6 lakh, is reported to have been sold three times and become pregnant four times. The moneylenders are rich sharks who exploit poverty-ridden families stuck in the quagmire of loans taken for the treatment of a sick family member or other exigencies. The scenario raises concerns about the prevalence of an organised trafficking ring run by the high and mighty, enjoying impunity. A thorough investigation and exemplary action against the criminals are warranted.

This regressive mode of justice is being delivered by caste panchayats, whose writ still runs in many rural areas of North India. The disputing parties prefer to approach these kangaroo courts; non-compliance of the verdict is a crushing ostracism from the community. Settling matters of marriage, inheritance and also, apparently, loans, these panchayats have been largely known for ordering the ‘honour killing’ of couples who opt for inter-caste or inter-faith marriages. It is abominable that such practices giving ownership rights over girls and women to men should still be around in this age. Education of both boys and girls is the key to gender equality and justice. It can change notions of what constitutes right and wrong. That some khaps in Haryana are tilting towards progressive ideas is encouraging and should inspire Rajasthan.