Now, Kaithal horror

ANOTHER principal of a government school of Haryana — this time in Kaithal district — has been arrested under the stringent POCSO Act after some schoolgirls accused him of molestation. The arrest comes less than a fortnight after the dismissal of the principal of a government girls’ school in Jind district. In the Jind case, an inquiry committee had found the principal guilty of sexually harassing girl students. The panel had been constituted to look into the complaints of 142 girls. Some of them, according to an activist, have accused the principal of forcing them to enter into ‘physical relations’, which could imply rape. A girl’s suicide, too, was linked to the misconduct of the accused.

Even as legal proceedings are in progress in the Jind case, the Haryana government should also get to the bottom of the Kaithal episode. If found guilty, the accused should be dealt with firmly so as to send out a stern message of zero tolerance to such shameful acts, which often leave the victims scarred for life. Accomplices, if any, also deserve to be penalised in an exemplary manner.

It has come to light that in both cases, initial complaints against the accused principals had gone unheard and that they had faced similar accusations during their previous postings. In view of the back-to-back incidents, the state government would do well to inspect all schools in order to stem the rot. It must tell the authorities of various schools to ensure that no student is subjected to harassment by teachers. The district education officers should be entrusted with this important task. The children need to be made aware of their rights as it is extremely tough for the victims to come out against their erring teachers.

#Jind #Kaithal