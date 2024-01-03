Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira marries long-time partner Nupur Shikhare

Mumbai, January 3
Superstar Aamir Khan and film producer Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan on Wednesday tied the knot with her long-time partner Nupur Shikhare.
Ira, who is the founder and CEO of a mental health support organisation, registered her marriage with Nupur, a celebrity fitness trainer, at a five star hotel in suburban Bandra.
The marriage was attended by their close family members, including Aamir, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, among others. The ceremony was followed by a reception at the same hotel.
Ahead of the wedding, Nupur, who is in his 30s, was seen jogging from his residence in Santacruz to the wedding venue, wearing an athleisure outfit. He later danced along with his friends to dhol beats outside the venue.
Videos from the ceremony circulating on social media showed Nupur and Ira signing the marriage documents, surrounded by their families and friends, while the guests cheered for them.
Ira, 26, was dressed in a traditional outfit. The couple will have another wedding ceremony in Udaipur on January 8, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai on January 13.
Ira and Nupur, who have been in a relationship for over three years, got engaged in November 2023.
