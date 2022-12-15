'Abdu Rozik is not in India to become target of unsolicited mockery', his management reacts on prank played on him by Bigg Boss contestants

Mumbai, December 15

A prank played on 19-year-old Tajikistani social media sensation Abdu Rozik went too far at the 'Bigg Boss 16' house, while celebrating co-housemate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's birthday a few days ago.

The internet was ablaze with the trend 'Stop Bullying Abdu Rozik' as fans and supporters expressed their displeasure over how Abdu was treated by his fellow contestants Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan in one of the recent episodes after they played a prank on him.

For the uninitiated, Nimrit's birthday was celebrated inside the house and her friends Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik thought of ways to make it memorable for her. Sajid suggested that Abdu goes topless and they will scribble messages on his bare body for Nimrit.

However, Sajid and Sumbul scribbled 'I love tatti' (I love s**t) on his back, which he did not understand the meaning of. While Abdu was co-operative and participated in the prank with good faith, netizens were furious at how his friends slyly pranked him inside the house.

Abdu's management has now issued the below statement in light of this episode.

Efgeny Gabov of IFCM states: "The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness." Abdu cannot read or write in any other language, said the statement.

"We are deeply dis-heartened with the recent incident showcased on national television. It's a breach of Abdu's trust and integrity to write words on his back without explaining to him the exact full meaning of it. We condemn such non-inclusive and non-compassionate behaviour and we are grateful that we enjoy the unparalleled support of the audiences and the fans. Abdu is in a foreign country and we expected a humane reception from the contestants."

It further read: "He is trying to establish a career for himself in India and not become a target of unsolicited humor and mockery on national television. It is indeed questionable that nobody has bothered to apologize to him or give him an explanation thus far but instead everyone has chosen to participate in this bullying and public ridicule." "We hope that the makers of the reality show express some discerning precaution whilst publicising such morally incorrect footage and take legitimate action against those responsible for these insensitive and socially irresponsible acts." IANS

