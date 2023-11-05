 Anushka's birthday wish for her ‘exceptional' hubby Virat Kohli: ‘Love you in every form' : The Tribune India

Virat Kohli reacts to Anushka's post with a red heart and dancing man emoji

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017. Instagram/ anushkasharma



IANS

Mumbai, November 5

As the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli turned 35 on Sunday, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma dropped a sweetest birthday wish for him, calling him ‘exceptional' in every role, and said he continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat.

Anushka took to the social media and shared a string of photos of the batting maestro.

The first picture shows a news clipping with a headline “Virat Kohli only cricketer to take a wicket on 0th ball of T20I career.”

The second picture features Virat in his cricket practice jersey, posing in a candid and quirky manner.

The last picture is a happy selfie of the lovebirds, wherein he smiles for the lens while Anushka is pouting.

The ‘PK' actress wrote in caption: “He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat… I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Check it out:

The post was liked by Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Mira Rajput, and Pooja Hegde.

Virat dropped a red heart, and dancing man emoji in the comment section. Anushka replied to him with a red heart.

The comment section was filled with birthday wishes for Virat. Fans wrote: “Hbd cheeku”, “Happy birthday king”, “they define couple goals”, “the cutest wish”, etc.

Anushka and Virat had tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. On January 11, 2021, they had daughter Vamika.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India will be taking on South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

On the work front, Anushka has 'Chakda ‘Xpress' in her kitty.

