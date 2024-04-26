Big B on being honoured with Mangeshkar Award — ‘Abhaar aur mera param saubhagya'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was feted with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his remarkable contributions to the field of cinema, has expressed his gratitude for the honour.
Amitabh took to X and shared a picture of himself receiving the award from Usha Mangeshkar, sister of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. “Aabhaar aur mera param saubhagya,” he wrote in the caption.
Actor Randeep Hooda, actress Padmini Kolhapure, and music composer AR Rahman were also seen sharing the stage with Amitabh, who received the honour on the memorial day of Deenanath Mangeshkar, the theatre-music veteran and father of the Mangeshkar siblings.
Rahman was also feted with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his contributions to the field of music, along with Randeep, Ashok Saraf, and playback singer Roopkumar Rathod.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court
Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...