Bobby Deol celebrates nephew Rajveer's Bollywood debut in 'Dono': A special day of dreams and family legacy

Chandigarh, October 5
It is a momentous day for the Deol family as Rajveer Deol, the scion of the illustrious Deol clan, embarked on his Bollywood journey with the release of his debut film 'Dono.' Proud uncle Bobby Deol, alongside daddy Sunny Deol, shared heartfelt messages of support and anticipation. This cinematic milestone not only marks Rajveer's introduction to the silver screen, but also serves as a poignant reminder of Bobby Deol's own debut 28 years ago.
Rajveer's Debut and Family Pride
Taking to Instagram, Bobby Deol expressed his excitement, stating, "I can't wait for tonight! You have worked so hard for this day beta, and finally, the moment has arrived when we all will see you living your dream on the big screen."
He nostalgically recalled how 28 years ago, the very same day had been a significant moment in his life when his first film was released. "Today it's become even more special because my Rajveer's first film is releasing. We all are very proud of you! God Bless you!! #DonoTheFilm #Dono."
Check out the post:
View this post on Instagram
Proud father Sunny Deol also joined in the chorus of well-wishes, sharing a selfie with Rajveer and saying, "All the best my son#Dono."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
A Fresh Tale on the Silver Screen
'Dono' is not only the launchpad for Rajveer Deol but also introduces Paloma, daughter of veteran actor Poonam Dhillon, to the world of cinema. Directed by Avnish, son of renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, 'Dono' unfolds against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding. The story revolves around Dev (Rajveer) and Meghna (Paloma), who, amidst the grandeur of an Indian wedding, find themselves on a heartwarming journey. Two strangers, one destination - love.
Here's Rajveer asking viewers to watch 'Dono':
View this post on Instagram
The film promises to be an "urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships, and matters of the heart."
Audiences eagerly flocked to cinemas on October 5 to witness this fresh take on love and relationships.
What's Next for Bobby Deol
As Rajveer takes his first steps in Bollywood, Bobby Deol continues to shine in the industry. He is set to appear in the action thriller film 'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, alongside Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Additionally, Bobby is gearing up for 'Apne 2,' directed by Anil Sharma, in which he shares the screen with Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, and their iconic father, Dharmendra.
As the Deol legacy continues to evolve, 'Dono' emerges as a symbol of dreams realised and family bonds strengthened, reminding us all that in Bollywood, stories both on and off-screen are equally enchanting.
