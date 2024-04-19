‘Honoured’……says Alia Bhatt as she features on Time’s 100 Most Influential list

ANI

Actress Alia Bhatt is elated as she has made it to Time’s 100 most influential people of 2024 list. Director of Heart of Stone, Tom Harper, who collaborated with Alia on her first Hollywood movie, wrote an article in the magazine praising her as a ‘truly international star’.

Dev Patel

Reacting to it, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, “Honoured to be a part of the #TIME100 @time Thank you dearest #TomHarper for your kind words.”

Wrestler Sakshi Malik

Last year, Alia bagged several important awards, including first National Film Award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Gangubai Kathiawadi. In 2023, she also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.

Indian-origin actor Dev Patel and wrestler Sakshi Malik also featured in the list. Dev’s profile was written by Get Out and Nope actor Daniel Kaluuya.

“Dev radiates goodness. His humanity shines through every time he graces the screen, leaving you no choice but to root for him even when his character is doing something foul; his presence makes you understand where he’s coming from,” he wrote while praising Dev’s latest release, Monkey Man.

