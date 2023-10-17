 Hrithik Roshan's physical transformation meant saying 'no to loved ones, school PTMs' : The Tribune India

Hrithik Roshan shares how he has achieved a chiseled body in five weeks

Hrithik Roshan shares picture of his body from August and October. Instagram/hrithikroshan



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 17

Hrithik Roshan, often hailed as one of Bollywood's most handsome actors, has a knack for leaving audiences in awe with his chiseled physique and Greek God-like appearance on the silver screen. Yet, the path to maintaining such a physique is far from effortless.

The superstar took to Instagram to share his remarkable weight loss journey and the factors that contributed to his success.

Hrithik posted side-by-side photos of his body from August and October, showcasing his incredible transformation. In his caption, he wrote, "5 weeks. Start to finish. Post vacation to post-shoot. Mission accomplished. Thank you knees, back, ankles, shoulders, spine, and mind. You guys love a good fight. I love you all. Now it's time to rest, recuperate, and find an even better balance."

Reflecting on the most challenging aspects of his journey, Hrithik admitted, "The hardest part was saying NO to other important things – loved ones, friends, social occasions, school PTM's, and even extended work hours. The second hardest part was getting into bed by 9 pm."

Check out the pictures:

He also credited his success to having a like-minded partner in Saba Azad and mentor Kris Gethin, whose expertise guided him throughout the process. Hrithik expressed gratitude for his team and emphasized that he undertakes these transformations because his movie characters sometimes challenge him to look a certain way, and he enjoys rising to those challenges. However, he underlined that his self-worth isn't dependent on a specific physical appearance. “Easiest part – having a partner who is like-minded in thoughts and action. Thank you Sa. Best part – having a mentor like Mr. Kris Gethin who one can follow blindly. Thank you Mr. Gethin for that expertise. Person I couldn’t do it without – my man Swapneel Hazare. Thank you to my team. I am blessed to have these humans on my side,” he wrote.

Hrithik concluded the note with a word on self-love, “P.S.: I do this cause my movie characters sometimes challenge me to look a certain way. And I love challenges. That being said, I don’t depend on one shape or the other for my own self-worth.”

Hrithik Roshan's next venture is the movie ‘Fighter’, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles.

The actor's dedication to his craft and his transformative journey serves inspiration to many.

