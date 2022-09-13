 Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91 : The Tribune India

Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Godard as “the most iconoclastic of the New Wave directors”

Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91

Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard. Reuters File

Geneva, September 13

Jean-Luc Godard, the ingenious “enfant terrible” of the French New Wave who revolutionised popular cinema in 1960 with his debut feature 'Breathless' and stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors has died. He was 91.

Swiss news agency ATS quoted Godard's partner, Anne-Marie Mieville, and her producers as saying he died peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones at his home in the Swiss town of Rolle, on Lake Geneva, on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Godard as “the most iconoclastic of the New Wave directors” who “invented a resolutely modern, intensely free art form.” He added: “We have lost a national treasure, the eye of a genius.” Godard defied convention over a long career that began in the 1950s as a film critic. He rewrote rules for camera, sound and narrative.

His films propelled Jean-Paul Belmondo to stardom and his controversial modern nativity play “Hail Mary” grabbed headlines when Pope John Paul II denounced it in 1985.

But Godard also made a string of films, often politically charged and experimental, which pleased few outside a small circle of fans and frustrated many critics through their purported overblown intellectualism.

Cannes Film Festival Director Thierry Fremaux told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he was “sad, sad. Immensely so" at the news of Godard's death.

Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on December 3, 1930 in Paris, Godard grew up in Nyon, Switzerland, studied ethnology at the Sorbonne in France's capital, where he was increasingly drawn to the cultural scene that flourished in the Latin Quarter “cine-club” after World War II.

He became friends with future big-name directors Francois Truffaut, Jacques Rivette and Eric Rohmer and in 1950 founded the short-lived Gazette du Cinema. By 1952 he had begun writing for the prestigious movie magazine Cahiers du Cinema.

After working on two films by Rivette and Rohmer in 1951, Godard tried to direct his first movie while travelling through North and South America with his father, but never finished it.

Back in Europe, he took a job in Switzerland as a construction worker on a dam project. He used the pay to finance his first complete film, the 1954 “Operation Concrete,” a 20-minute documentary about the building of the dam.

Returning to Paris, Godard worked as spokesman for an artists' agency and made his first feature in 1957 — “All Boys Are Called Patrick,” released in 1959 — and continued to hone his writing.

He also began work on “Breathless,” based on a story by Truffaut. It was to be Godard's first big success when it was released in March 1960.

The movie stars Belmondo as a penniless young thief who models himself on Hollywood movie gangsters and who, after he shoots a police officer, goes on the run to Italy with his American girlfriend, played by Jean Seeberg.

Like Truffaut's "The 400 Blows", released in 1959, Godard's film set the new tone for French movie aesthetics. Godard rejected conventional narrative style and instead used frequent jump-cuts that mingled philosophical discussions with action scenes.

He spiced it all up with references to Hollywood gangster movies, and nods to literature and visual art.

Godard also launched what was to be a career-long participation in collective film projects, contributing scenes to “The Seven Deadly Sins” along with directors such as Claude Chabrol and Roger Vadim. He also worked with Ugo Gregoretti, Pier Paolo Pasolini and Roberto Rossellini on the Italian movie “Let's Have a Brainwash,” with Godard's scenes portraying a disturbing post-apocalypse world.

Godard, who was later to gain a reputation for his uncompromising left-wing political views, had a brush with French authorities in 1960 when he made “The Little Soldier.” The movie, filled with references to France's colonial war in Algeria, was not released until 1963, a year after the conflict ended.

His work turned more starkly political by the late 1960s. In “Week End,” his characters lampoon the hypocrisy of bourgeois society even as they demonstrate the comic futility of violent class war. It came out a year before popular anger at the establishment shook France, culminating in the iconic but short-lived student unrests of May 1968.

Godard harboured a life-long sympathy for various forms of socialism depicted in films ranging from the early 1970s to early 1990s. In December 2007 he was honored by the European Film Academy with a lifetime achievement award.

Godard took potshots at Hollywood over the years.

He remained home in Switzerland rather than travel to Hollywood to receive an honorary Oscar at a private ceremony in November 2010 alongside film historian and preservationist Kevin Brownlow, director-producer Francis Ford Coppola and actor Eli Wallach.

His lifelong advocacy of the Palestinian cause also brought him repeated accusations of anti-semitism, despite his insistence that he sympathized with the Jewish people and their plight in Nazi-occupied Europe.

In 2010, Godard released “Film Socialisme,” a film in three chapters first shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

Godard married Danish-born model and actress Anna Karina in 1961. They divorced in 1965.

Godard married his second wife, Anne Wiazemsky, in 1967. He later started a relationship with Swiss filmmaker Anne-Marie Miéville. Godard divorced Wiazemsky in 1979, after he had moved in with Miéville to the Swiss municipality of Rolle, where he lived with her for the rest of his life. AP

#Godard

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Netizens slam Prince William while praising Prince Harry for treatment of wives during reunion

2
Punjab

Sukhpreet Kaur, wife of Sarabjit Singh, who died in Pak jail, killed in road mishap

3
Punjab

Leaked audio: Congress demands dismissal and arrest of Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari, Akali Dal seeks CBI probe

4
Delhi

NIA conducts raids across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan in narco-terrorism case involving gangsters

5
Delhi

1984 riots: Nation still bleeding; punish retired cop who failed to act, says Delhi High Court

6
Trending

Karnataka surgeon runs 3 km, beats traffic to perform operation on time, wins hearts after video goes viral

7
Jalandhar

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

8
Punjab

9 more Judges for Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
Chandigarh

High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

10
Punjab

SC Collegium recommends elevation of 9 judicial officers as judges of Punjab and Haryana HC

Don't Miss

View All
Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Top News

More cancer drugs, patented anti-virals, anti-diabetic and de-addiction drugs to get cheaper

More cancer drugs, patented anti-virals, anti-diabetic and de-addiction drugs to get cheaper

National List of Essential Medicines, 2022, published, inclu...

CBI raids 33 locations across county over irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment

CBI raids 33 locations across country over irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment

India to host G20 summit on September 9, 10 next year

India to host G20 summit on September 9, 10 next year

To be attended by Presidents of the US, Russia, France, Sout...

BJP trying to topple AAP government in Punjab, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

BJP trying to topple AAP government in Punjab, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

Said AAP MLAs have been approached with offers of up to Rs 2...

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail plea by Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

The order is pronounced in the open court by Justice Sureshw...


Cities

View All

Punjab Roadways supervisor held in corruption case in Amritsar

Punjab Roadways supervisor held in corruption case in Amritsar

Farmers protest in front of MLAs’ residences over demands

Release Sikh detainees: SGPC

District-level tournament commences

Revised scales for teachers from October 1

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail plea by Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

Fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Zirakpur's Baltana

Chinese national among 21 in Chandigarh police net for loan app fraud

Chandigarh: Pipeline damage leaves most southern areas without water

Targeting gangster-narco-terror nexus, NIA raids 50 sites across Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

Bollywood actors, cabinet ministers roped in for ‘bigger than ever’ Ramlila at Delhi’s Red Fort ground

Electricity theft worth Rs 706 crore detected in 5 years, Rs 378 crore deposited: Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam MD

2 AAP MLAs convicted of rioting, attacking cops in Delhi

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

Protest march held in Jalandhar for release of 'Bandi Sikhs'

'Jang-e-Saragarhi' leaves everyone spellbound

Nawanshahr: Truck driver's laxity snuffs out three lives

Furniture store gutted in Kartarpur

Ishmeet Road portion caves in again, commuters suffer

Ishmeet Road portion caves in again, commuters suffer

Man held with stolen mobike

18 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Implement pay panel, demand non-teaching GADVASU staff

35-yr-old gym trainer 'shoots self', critical

Three senior officials, key department heads skip Patiala MC House meeting

Three senior officials, key department heads skip Patiala MC House meeting

Protest for release of Sikh prisoners in Patiala

Overflowing sewer inconveniences office-goers at Beant Singh Complex in Patiala

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ begins in Patiala