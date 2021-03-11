Is Dharmendra's health the reason Sunny Deol is planning his son Karan's wedding in a hurry?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 24

Dharmendra is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and we all want him to be at his best.

He has a huge fan base, who keep posting on social media about Dharmendra’s health and well-being.

Sometime back, rumours of "secret engagement" of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol with Drisha Roy were doing the rounds.

And now, reports say Karan Deol and Drisha Roy are getting married sometime soon owing to Dharmendra not keeping good health.

Earlier this month, 86-year-old Dharmendra was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai. His health is said to be improving and he is doing fine now.

As of now, no official statement has been released from the Deol family.

However, when the media asked Sunny Deol about the engagement, he categorically denied it.

He said, “It's all bullshit. My father is perfectly fine. There is no engagement of Karan Deol and Drisha Roy.

Who is Drisha Roy

Drisha Roy is a fashion designer. She also runs a YouTube channel in which she shares a lot of interesting information related to her fashion, blogs and makeup. Disha is the granddaughter of veteran filmmaker Bimal Roy, who directed films like ‘Parineeta’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Madhumati’ and ‘Do Bigha Zamin’.

