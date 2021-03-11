Is Dharmendra's health the reason Sunny Deol is planning his son Karan's wedding in a hurry?

Chandigarh, May 24
Dharmendra is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and we all want him to be at his best.
He has a huge fan base, who keep posting on social media about Dharmendra’s health and well-being.
Sometime back, rumours of "secret engagement" of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol with Drisha Roy were doing the rounds.
And now, reports say Karan Deol and Drisha Roy are getting married sometime soon owing to Dharmendra not keeping good health.
Earlier this month, 86-year-old Dharmendra was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai. His health is said to be improving and he is doing fine now.
As of now, no official statement has been released from the Deol family.
However, when the media asked Sunny Deol about the engagement, he categorically denied it.
He said, “It's all bullshit. My father is perfectly fine. There is no engagement of Karan Deol and Drisha Roy.
Who is Drisha Roy
Drisha Roy is a fashion designer. She also runs a YouTube channel in which she shares a lot of interesting information related to her fashion, blogs and makeup. Disha is the granddaughter of veteran filmmaker Bimal Roy, who directed films like ‘Parineeta’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Madhumati’ and ‘Do Bigha Zamin’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab health minister Vijay Singla sacked, arrested over corruption charges
Singla was allegedly taking 1 pc commission on all tenders f...
Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'
Singla reportedly told the person that he should give the co...
India, US to expand defence ties in cyber, space domains; New Delhi to join West-led Bahrain-based naval force
Committed to making India-US ties the closest on the planet:...
Quad to spend over $50billion on infrastructure in Indo-Pacific in 5 years
“Quad is a force for good, committed to bringing tangible be...
Sonia Gandhi forms 2024 general election task force; names Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma among her advisors
Former Kishor aide part of poll task force