Just married

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has dropped a picture featuring her and her newly-wedded husband Nupur Shikhare.
Ira and Nupur got married on Wednesday in the presence of their family.
On Thursday morning, Ira took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture with her hubby.
In the photo, Ira is seen flaunting her “bride to be” hairband. However she cut out her “to be” and just went with “bride”.
Ira married her longtime boyfriend Nupur in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.
She wore a deep green blouse paired with light pink lehenga while Nupur chose to wear black.
Present at the wedding were Aamir, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad and Junaid, who were seen posing for a family picture with the newly married couple.
Reportedly, Ira and Nupur met during Covid, when he was training with her father Aamir.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN
The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...
Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti
The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...
ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case
Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...
22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab
Mercury settles at 9.4 degrees Celsius
Canada-based Brookfield to acquire India business of American Tower Corporation for USD 2 billion
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and expec...