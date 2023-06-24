 Kangana Ranaut says 'Emergency is one of darkest chapters of India’ as she release the teaser of her film : The Tribune India

Kangana Ranaut says 'Emergency is one of darkest chapters of India’ as she release the teaser of her film

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency gets a release date

Kangana Ranaut says 'Emergency is one of darkest chapters of India’ as she release the teaser of her film

Kangana Ranaut plays PM Indira Gandhi in 'Emergency'. Instagram/kanganaranaut



IANS

Mumbai, June 24

Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' will be releasing in theatres on November 24, this year. The announcement video also marks 48 years since Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared Emergency in India.

As she shared the teaser of ‘Emergency’, she wrote, "A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it's people.#Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November.”

Here's the teaser:

Talking about the film, Kangana said: "Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together." "I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India's history to the big screen. Jaihind!" Manikarnika Films presents Emergency Directed and Produced by Kangana Ranaut from a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and story by Kangana.

It stars Kangana as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The film also features late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. Emergency is scheduled to release on November 24.

#Emergency #kangana ranaut

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

2
Diaspora

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

3
Delhi

6 illegal colonies razed in Gurugram, 18 acres freed

4
World

Rebel Russian mercenaries claim control of major city, march towards Moscow; Putin vows to crush armed mutiny

5
Himachal

MeT predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal

6
Trending

Viral video: African-American singer Mary Millben sings Indian national anthem, seeks PM Modi's blessings by touching his feet

7
Delhi

Body of 32-yr-old man recovered in Gurugram

8
Punjab

Ludhiana Police book Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 5 others for fraud

9
Himachal

Kiratpur-Nerchowk highway to be ready by early next month

10
Himachal

66 PWD works to 1 contractor, most incomplete: Himachal Pradesh High Court takes erring staff to task

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Top News

Government holds all-party meet on Manipur

Opposition asks govt to send all-party delegation to Manipur as Amit Shah chairs all-party meet

All efforts being made to restore peace in state on PM Modi'...

Rebellious Russian mercenary boss in standoff with army amid 'armed mutiny'; claims control of major city

Rebel Russian mercenaries claim control of major city, march towards Moscow; Putin vows to crush armed mutiny

Wagner chief Prigozhin says his men are on a 'march for just...

Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi’s welcome

Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome

Modi landed in Cairo for the first bilateral by any Indian p...

Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; heavy rains, landslides damage vehicles, block roads, disrupt water supply

Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; heavy rains, landslides damage vehicles, block roads, disrupt water supply

290 goats perish, 50 sustain injuries in avalanche near Kugt...

‘Need to forget differences and move forward together’: Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre’s Delhi ordinance

‘Need to forget differences and move forward together’: Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre’s Delhi ordinance

AAP is yet to decide if it will attend Opposition parties’ n...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector

Sikh Gurdwaras Ac: All eyes on SGPC general house session on June 26

Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Knotty Affairs: Tangled power, telephone cables a blot on Partap Nagar in Amritsar

Traffic police to begin issuing e-challans from next month

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations

In green push, Chandigarh Administration plans four canal-top solar plants

PGI allows residents to choose thesis guides, topics

Man held for stalking woman on Mumbai-Chandigarh flight

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

Committee report on routes for 'mohalla' buses in Delhi after two months: Officials

6 illegal colonies razed in Gurugram, 18 acres freed

Youth stabbed in northeast Delhi's Brijpuri

Portal to help update property data

BJP panel to raise objections

Jalandhar: BJP panel to raise objections

Congress to move court over new ward map; societies see red, too

Held in bribery case, man, son have long trail of drug crime

Ensure welfare schemes reach all beneficiaries, officials directed

Streamline process for applicants: MP to passport officials

Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 6 others booked for fraud

Ludhiana Police book Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 5 others for fraud

Smart City Anniversary: Ludhiana on way to becoming smart city

Use ‘mSeva’ for online grievance redressal, Ludhiana MC urges residents

Giaspura tragedy: Panel holds meeting, reviews findings

3 arrested with 345-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

Punjabi University: Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

‘Adipurush’ screening opposed in Patiala