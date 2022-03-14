Kim Kardashian shares a romantic picture with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has been making headlines due to her romance with Pete Davidson. She has been spotted with Pete on many occasions and fans have been waiting for them to make the relationship official. Looks like Kim has finally decided that, as she shared a romantic picture with Pete and wrote, “Whose car are we gonna take?” Khloe Kardashian took to the comments’ section and wrote, “I love this”, while Scott Disick wrote, “The town.”

— TMS