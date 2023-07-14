Korean band BTS’s debut book, Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, breaks records as 25k copies sold on the first day

Sheetal

Korean all-boys band, BTS’s debut book, Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, is already a best-seller! Even though the book was launched on Sunday, 25k copies were sold on the first day itself, including 5,000 pre-orders by BTS fans in India.

I would go and buy BTS’s debut book right away! As someone who is a part of the BTS fandom and wants to know in detail about their journey, highs and lows, and more, I wouldn't miss reading it. I believe reading is a whole different experience than watching something. — Radhika Bangia, digital content creator

As the book gives access to the lives of the world’s biggest band, it documents their journey of the past decade since its formation in 2013. It celebrates the 10th anniversary of BTS in June, 2023. In USA, the book was released on Sunday and immediately topped the Amazon’s best-seller list. In overall book charts, it also holds the topmost position besides being at number one and two spots in Amazon’s music biographies and Amazon’s best-selling memoirs list, respectively.

BTS coming up with a book is motivation for the fans. Music has seen a lot of ups and downs in the past few years with the advent of technology. When any music icon or band creates a milestone by bringing out a book or a documentary, it’s a moment of pride for the entire artistes’ community. — Puneet Dixit, music director

In the book, behind-the-scenes stories of their journey so far has been shared through interviews. There is more than three years of in-depth coverage by Myeongseok Kang (author, alongside BTS), who has written about K-pop and other Korean pop culture in various media. It also includes over 330 QR codes to give immediate access to fans of BTS’ previous music trailers’ videos, and key moments in BTS history. The book is available in hardcover, kindle edition and in the form of an audio book.