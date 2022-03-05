Movie Review: Intelligently packaged, stunningly mounted and remarkably enacted, Robert Pattinson and the cast

Nonika Singh

‘I am vengeance….’ the pithy dialogue holds the key not only to who Bruce Wayne aka Batman is, but to Matt Reeves’ directorial itself. Those well-versed with the Batman character of DC world are all too are familiar with what essentially drives billionaire Bruce Wayne, orphaned at a young age. Only here it’s the driving force of his bête noire, a psychotic killer Riddler too. Of course, we learn that much later in the film. Till then the plot thickens and builds up like a mystery thriller as you go en route an engaging ride playing guessing games along with Batman and Lieutenant James Gordon (impressive Jeffery Wright).

The Batman Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell Director: Matt Reeves Rating: ****

The mayor of Gotham city has been killed ruthlessly. A severed thumb, tell-tale clues and deliberate cues are addressed to who else, but the caped crusader who has been in this avatar only for two years. Of course, in a movie where the villain of the piece comes with a name Riddler, riddles are bound to abound. And it is in unravelling his puzzles, his motives and above all his identity that the thrill truly lies? His riddles tickle… What does a liar do when he is dead? The answer goes thus; he lies still. Chillingly funny!

Like the saviour Batman, there seems to be a vigilante side to the cold-blooded killer, as he is out to punish the corrupt in the system. Cesspool of corruption, the mythical world thus has a contemporary ring.

Unfolding like a noir with serial killings at the centre of the drama, this Batman reboot is intelligently packaged, stunningly mounted and remarkably enacted, not just by enigmatic Robert Pattinson. The supporting cast too pitches in well. If you are skeptical about Pattinson taking the reins as Batman, rest assured he fits the bill, both as day time Wayne and nocturnal Batman. Pattinson shows us the many shades of Batman; melancholy, reflective, introspective even vulnerable, who admits to experiencing fear again. Especially heartfelt is his moment with his butler and mentor Alfred (Andy Serkis), who is in the hospital, having escaped a near death incident.

Of course, can a superhero film, never mind that this one has no real superpowers, be one sans action. High octane action sequences happen later in the film, but are no less applause-worthy. Zoe Kravtiz as Selina aka Cat woman is peerless. With chiselled bone structure and an equally sculpted body, she is a treat to watch. As is the film’s cinematography by Greig Fraser, artistic and imposing at the same time. If he creates the dark and desolate ambience in every single frame, he frames the superhero’s silhouette in many ingenious ways. Mark his reflection in the water when a frenzied chase sequence culminates. Music by Michael Giacchino captures the sombre mood and one-liners which go like, “They think I am hiding in the shadows, I am the shadows…” further accentuate the tenor that the narrative follows.

Perhaps, the run time of nearly three hours is a bit of a downer, but the film cruises to the first half keeping its intrigue quotient alive. Even if you are a Christopher Nolan fan and believe he gave us the best Batman version in his trilogy… There is no way you won’t be mesmerised by this one. Reeves shows us how newness and we are not just talking about the new lead, can be infused in the given tried and tested template.

Perhaps, Reeves describes his film best as an “almost-noir driven, detective version of Batman.” Watch to know how he gives more than wings to both his imagination and DC’s enchanting character. Batman endures… and continues to fascinate.