Mukesh Khanna slams 'Adipurush' makers, says this is a terrible joke with Ramayana

ANI

Mumbai, June 26

Pabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Adipurush' is mired in a lot of controversies due to its bad narrative, dialogues, and VFX. Netizens accused the creators of insulting religion. Many Bollywood celebs also expressed their dissatisfaction with the film. Even Arun Govil, who portrayed Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, slammed the makers of Adipurush, calling it a 'Hollywood ki cartoon.'

Now, it is Mukesh Khanna who has slammed the filmmakers and questioned who gave them the authority to insult our scriptures. The actor severely criticised the film's language and clothing, calling it a 'terrible joke' on the Ramayana. He said that the filmmakers had not even read the Hindu mythical epic.

During a recent interview, the actor said, "I think this is a terrible joke with Ramayan. Who has given the right to anyone to insult our scriptures? I have even said that both of them have not even read Ramayan. Those who don't know which blessing Ravan had received. They pasted the blessing of Hiranyakashyap on Ravan."

The 'Shaktimaan' actor further added, "While Shiv ji had blessed Ravan, now those who do not have that much knowledge, then you are talking big things. It is absolutely rubbish. They should not be forgiven.."

On asking, who should be blamed, he replied, "Firstly, Om Raut ji, who directed 'Tanhaji' and then Manoj Muntashir, never followed him, but I feel very bad after listening to his childish words. I thought that when all this has happened, they will hide their face, but they are coming forward and explaining this much. They are saying that we are making it for Sanatan Dharma. Hey, is your Sanatan Dharma different from ours? They said that there was the version of Valmiki ji, then there was the version of Tulsidas ji, this is our version."

"Are you above Valmiki ji that you will create your own version and tell the children to forget the old tradition? 'And we are saying Hanumanji used to talk like this, Arey tel tere baap ka, ghee tere baap ka'. Hanuman ji was seen wearing leather costumes. Now I have an objection, neither Lord Ram had a moustache, nor Lord Krishna nor Lord Vishnu can have a moustache, we have grown up seeing Them. Can you do this with any other religion? I have a bigger objection to making fun of the Hindu religion."

While pointing towards Bhushan Kumar, Khanna said, "The owners of T-Series, who were known for their bhajans on Devi, Lord Ram. His son is making this Ramayan. Is he carrying forward his father's tradition or is he spoiling his father's name?"

"The makers are demanding not to say against their movie but why are you saying you have made this film for the youth."

He concluded, "I want to say that if the people of the country do not stop this, then I would believe that our hundred crores Hindus have not yet woken up."

#Adipurush #kriti sanon #prabhas #saif ali khan #Sunny Singh