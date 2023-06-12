Netizens blame Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli’s dismissal at WTC 2023 final

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 12

India lost ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia on Sunday at a huge margin of 209 runs. Despite the valiant efforts of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Australia maintained dominance from the outset, shattering the hopes of the Indian team and its supporters.

Amidst all the chaos and disappointment of losing, a photograph of Anushka Sharma present in the stadium, has gone viral on the social media platforms. Netizens are symbolizing this image as collective sentiment of cricket enthusiasts throughout India. The actress in the photograph is leaning forward, her hands are folded and pressed against her chin, reflecting her deep distress when Australian cricketer Steve Smith took a stunning catch in the slips to dismiss Virat Kohli.

“Anushka Sharma is literally the whole India after Virat Kohli dismissal. Boland ended hopes of billion fans,” one Twitter user wrote.

Anushka Sharma is literally the whole India after Virat Kohli dismissal. Boland ended hopes of billion fans.💔 #WTCFinals #ViratKohli #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/xd1A8Vzyq9 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) June 11, 2023

India win % is 0 when Anushka Sharma present in the stadium in ICC tournaments. pic.twitter.com/kI0m0JpGiG — Johns. (@joh_n_s_) June 11, 2023

Dear @AnushkaSharma , as a true fan of Virat, I've noticed a pattern whnevr Anushka is present at the stadium during matches. It seems like neither Virat achieves his goals nor does Team India or any player. I kindly request you to consider not attending matches. Hoping for best! pic.twitter.com/VIYCRXkHBO — Pradipsinh Solanki (@bapu2607) June 11, 2023

HISTORY IS THE WITNESS THAT WHENEVER ANUSHKA SHARMA HAS COME TO THE STADIUM TO WATCH THE MATCH, WE HAVE LOST THE MATCH… BAN HER FROM ENTERING ANY CRICKET STADIUM.🏟️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/nugmodisnS — ʀᴀᴊɴᴀɴᴅᴀɴɪ ꜱɪɴɢʜ⁴⁵🇮🇳 ( Rohika) (@Singh_Ro45) June 12, 2023

As the Australia lifted the WTC trophy this years, many of trolls once again started blaming Anushkaa for Virat Kohli’s failure. They considered her as a ‘bad luck for Indian Cricket Team.

A user wrote, “India win % is 0 when Anushka Sharma present in the stadium in ICC tournaments.”

While another wrote, “Dear @AnushkaSharma, as a true fan of Virat, I've noticed a pattern whnevr Anushka is present at the stadium during matches. It seems like neither Virat achieves his goals nor does Team India or any player. I kindly request you to consider not attending matches. Hoping for best!”

“Bahut hogya...Call me Misogynist but please ban Anushka Sharma from Stadium”

However, these trolls received intense outrage from a large number of netizens, who criticised such teweets.

One user responded, “Idiots trolling #AnushkaSharma again… Come on! It’s the players who should be held responsible for their poor performance. Every wife wants to witness their partner playing… What’s wrong with that?”

I'm not against of anyone here but Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are soft target for trollers more than 8 years now. I believe Virat Kohli's One day achievement is more than your whole life's one.



As a True Cricket Fan you should watch match not other wives. https://t.co/ib68Qyg3LH pic.twitter.com/fsxJBb2faE — 𝙂𝘼𝙐𝙏𝘼𝙈 (@indiantweetrian) June 11, 2023

Another replied, “It was Virat Kohli who batted,fielded and bowled, not Anushka. Stop blaming her!!”

“A lady can't be her hubby's weakness #WTCFinal2023.Stop dragging a player's family in between every time Stand with this lady."

#anushka sharma #virat kohli