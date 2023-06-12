 Netizens blame Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli’s dismissal at WTC 2023 final : The Tribune India

Netizens blame Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli’s dismissal at WTC 2023 final

Twitterati says Anushka Sharma's presence is the reason why India lost . Twitter/@joh_n_s_



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 12

India lost ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia on Sunday at a huge margin of 209 runs. Despite the valiant efforts of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Australia maintained dominance from the outset, shattering the hopes of the Indian team and its supporters.

Amidst all the chaos and disappointment of losing, a photograph of Anushka Sharma present in the stadium, has gone viral on the social media platforms. Netizens are symbolizing this image as collective sentiment of cricket enthusiasts throughout India. The actress in the photograph is leaning forward, her hands are folded and pressed against her chin, reflecting her deep distress when Australian cricketer Steve Smith took a stunning catch in the slips to dismiss Virat Kohli.

“Anushka Sharma is literally the whole India after Virat Kohli dismissal. Boland ended hopes of billion fans,” one Twitter user wrote.

As the Australia lifted the WTC trophy this years, many of trolls once again started blaming Anushkaa for Virat Kohli’s failure. They considered her as a ‘bad luck for Indian Cricket Team.

A user wrote, “India win % is 0 when Anushka Sharma present in the stadium in ICC tournaments.”

While another wrote, “Dear @AnushkaSharma, as a true fan of Virat, I've noticed a pattern whnevr Anushka is present at the stadium during matches. It seems like neither Virat achieves his goals nor does Team India or any player. I kindly request you to consider not attending matches. Hoping for best!”

“Bahut hogya...Call me Misogynist but please ban Anushka Sharma from Stadium”

However, these trolls received intense outrage from a large number of netizens, who criticised such teweets.

One user responded, “Idiots trolling #AnushkaSharma again… Come on! It’s the players who should be held responsible for their poor performance. Every wife wants to witness their partner playing… What’s wrong with that?”

Another replied, “It was Virat Kohli who batted,fielded and bowled, not Anushka. Stop blaming her!!”

“A lady can't be her hubby's weakness #WTCFinal2023.Stop dragging a player's family in between every time Stand with this lady."

