No excuses

Pop superstar Taylor Swift said it was “excruciating” for her to watch fans struggle to secure tickets for her upcoming U.S. tour. The Anti-Hero singer said she was "trying to figure out how this situation can be improved in the future." — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince
India played an essential role in negotiating the G20 Summi...
Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak
Asks FATF chief to keep vigil on nations aiding terrorists
Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital
Mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali