Orry is wild card entry on 'Bigg Boss 17', confirms Salman Khan; Janhvi Kapoor asks, ‘is the world ready?’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 24

The anticipation for 'Bigg Boss 17' reached new heights as Salman Khan officially confirmed Internet sensation Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, as the latest wild card entry. The revelation comes in the latest promo of the show, where Salman humorously asks Orry about the number of suitcases he was bringing into the Bigg Boss house.

In the promo, Salman, speaking in Hindi, asked Orry, "You are a wildcard contestant, what will you do with so much stuff?" The witty banter set the tone for Orry's much-anticipated entry into the popular reality show.

Watch the promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Orry himself took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting two pictures with Salman Khan from the 'Bigg Boss 17' stage. The first selfie captures Orry's funny expression alongside Salman, while the second showcased both with broad smiles. The caption adds a touch of mystery, stating, "Just leaving this here."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

The announcement sparked reactions from Orry's Bollywood friends, with Janhvi Kapoor playfully questioning, "Is the world ready?" Meanwhile, Shikhar Pahariya, rumored to be Janhvi's boyfriend, added a humorous twist to Salman's famous 'Kick' dialogue, writing, "Aap Orry ke peeche...Orry aapke peeche (You are behind Orry, and Orry is behind you)... too much fun." Shanaya Kapoor dropped a tiger and a star emoji. "Best," wrote Bhumi Pednekar.

Orry's fans are also eagerly discussing and speculating about his role in the upcoming season. Memes, GIFs, and a cascade of emojis flooded timelines, reflecting the collective excitement over Orry's wildcard entry into 'Bigg Boss 17.'

With Orry's wild card entry, 'Bigg Boss 17' is set for a dynamic twist, and viewers are eagerly awaiting the entertaining saga that Orry is sure to bring to the show.

#Instagram #Janhvi Kapoor #Salman Khan