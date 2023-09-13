Pakistani entrepreneur Kanwal Cheema hates the fact that she looks like Aishwarya Rai

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 13

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has many people who look like her and enjoy being called her doppelgangers.

However, there is one exception—a Pakistani entrepreneur called Kanwal Cheema. She doesn't like the fact that she resembles the Bollywood star and has openly expressed her displeasure.

Recently, an old video of Cheema has gone viral, in which she appears slightly annoyed when someone compares her to Aishwarya. In the video, she addresses the media and dismisses the question about her resemblance to the actor.

Aishwarya is known as one of the most beautiful Bollywood actors, and there are many people who look like her and are proud of it.

Many people were surprised when they saw the video as Cheema's resemblance to Aishwarya is striking.

Interestingly, her voice also sounds similar to another Bollywood actress, Shilpa Shetty, which has also caught the attention of fans.

Cheema is a Pakistani entrepreneur, who is the founder and CEO of My Impact Meter, a prominent technology platform.

