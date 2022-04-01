'No, no, no', Chris Rock's reaction to police offer to arrest Will Smith over slapping the Oscar presenter

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 1

Oscars producer Will Packer, in an interview on Good Morning America, has revealed that the Los Angeles Police Department told Chris Rock that they were “prepared” to arrest Smith, adding that the slap amounted to “battery”.

“They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment," Packer said in a clip from the interview which was released by ABC on Thursday (31 March).

“They said ‘we will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him.’ They were laying out the options,” he continued, adding that Rock was “very dismissive” of the idea.

“He was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m fine,”’ Packer said. “And even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish’. The LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said, ‘Would you like us to take any action?’ And he said ‘No’.”

Will Smith slapped Oscar’s presenter Chris Rock during award ceremony who joke about his wife.

While presenting the best documentary feature award, Rock, a well-regarded comic actor, joked about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, starring in 'G.I. Jane 2' because of her bald head. He was referencing the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane' in which Demi Moore appears with a shaved head.

