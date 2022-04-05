Prabhas goes on a break after knee surgery

After the release of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas left the country for a long-pending surgery, which his team has been instructed to deem ‘minor’.
However, now we hear that Prabhas will not be shooting for the next 2-3 months, as he has been advised bed rest until he recovers from the medical procedure.
A source close to the actor says, “His leg had been injured during the action scenes of a film, Saaho I think. He had been advised surgery a few years back. However, the treatment was not time-specific.”
The source adds, “Prabhas postponed it until his pending projects were done. Then there were delays due to Covid.” With shooting for films like Prashanth (KGF) Neel’s Salaar and Ashwini Dutta’s Project K still to be wrapped up, Prabhas has to resume shooting soon.
