IANS

Actress Adah Sharma revealed that she spent nights in a dance bar for her role in Sunflower 2. “I wanted to look convincing,” she said.

The Kerala Story star said that she stayed till 5 am in the morning sometimes to observe. Adah added, “They were kind enough to allow me to stay in the bar and observe. I tried to embody the confidence they have while talking to customers. I used to go by 9-10 pm and stay till 4-5 am in the morning sometimes.”

Web series Sunflower also stars Sunil Grover and Mukul Chaddha in the lead roles.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kerala