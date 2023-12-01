Rashmika Mandanna wants to watch Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' amid box office clash, he responds

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 1

In a delightful display of camaraderie, Rashmika Mandanna, just a day before the clash of ‘Animal’ with ‘Sam Bahadur’ at the box office, took to Instagram to express her excitement for Vicky Kaushal's film. The actress showered praise on Vicky Kaushal. She wrote, “Vicky Kaushal jiiiii. Congratulations and all the best for Sam tomorrow yaa. Can't wait to watch."

Responding to her warm wishes, Vicky Kaushal thanked her and exchanged best wishes. He said, “"Aren't you the sweetest Rashmika? Thank you so much and all the best to both of us. Can't wait to be back on set with you."

As the clash between ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘Animal’ unfolds, the genuine support between stars adds a refreshing touch to the much-anticipated face-off at the theaters.

Sam Bahadur, a Meghna Gulzar directorial also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Animal, on the other hand, has been directed byArjun Reddydirector Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Other than Rashmika Mandanna,it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Both the films opened to a great response today.

