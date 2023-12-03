Sachin Tendulkar impressed by Vicky Kaushal's stellar performance in 'Sam Bahadur', calls it a must-watch

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 3

In a delightful convergence of sports and cinema, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar expressed his admiration for Vicky Kaushal's compelling performance in the recently released biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur.' The movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by RSVP Movies, is centered around the life of the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

At a special screening attended by Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, the cricket maestro lauded the film, noting, "Bahut acchi film hai. Jarur dekhiyega. I was super impressed by Vicky's acting. Dekh ke aisa laga ki actual me Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw saamne hain hamare. The body language was incredible. If you want to know the history of our country, then you should definitely watch this movie. It is very important for every generation."

Vicky Kaushal, visibly thrilled by the endorsement from his childhood hero, shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram, posting a picture with Sachin and expressing gratitude, "My childhood hero saw my Film today! #IAmOk !!! Thank you @sachintendulkar Sir for your kind words... I'll cherish them for a lifetime."

The film, also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, has garnered positive reviews for its portrayal of Sam Manekshaw's illustrious military career spanning four decades and five wars, including the pivotal role he played in the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

'Sam Bahadur' earned a commendable start at the box office, raking in Rs 6.25 crores on its opening day in India. Cricketers Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar, along with Tendulkar, added to the star-studded audience at the special screening.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlighted the film's box-office performance, stating, "#SamBahadur JUMPS on Day 2 [Sat], with key metros recording EXCELLENT footfalls… A bigger number on Day 3 [Sun] is clearly on the cards… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 9 cr. Total: Rs 15.25 cr. #India biz. The real test begins tomorrow: the make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]… It needs to stay super-steady at its best-performing centres to leave a mark.."

Vicky Kaushal, reflecting on his role as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, at a recent promotional event expressed, "Playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is an immense responsibility and a huge honour. We've poured our hearts into bringing to life one of India's great heroes on screen. I'm humbled to be a part of this project that is so inspiring."

This film marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after their successful venture, 'Raazi.'

