Sai visits Golden Temple before shooting for the new show

Sai Ketan Rao has done a lot work in south industry before making it to television. His performance in the TV show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali propelled him to popularity in the Hindi television industry. The actor recently visited the holy Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Sai says, “It was my first visit to Punjab; I had only known about the Golden Temple previously through books and the internet. It was such a coincidence that once I did fan interaction (#asksaiketanrao) on Twitter and a fan asked me to visit Punjab and the Golden Temple. In return, I replied, ‘I pray that I shoot in Punjab for the coming year’, and it actually happened. It might be that Guru called me this way as there is always positive energy around us that keeps us guiding through life.” Currently, Sai has been roped in for a new Star Plus show. The show is yet untitled and will go on the floors soon.