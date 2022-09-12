Salman Khan to host 'Bigg Boss 16'; reveals new twist, says 'Iss baar Bigg Boss khud khelenge'

Mumbai, September 12
Salman Khan will be hosting the 16th season of his reality show 'Bigg Boss'. It was officially announced on Sunday night.
The caption of the announcement made on Instagram read: "Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!"
View this post on Instagram
The promo begins by peeping into the previous seasons and showing a few video clips from the past. Later, it gives a glimpse of the 16th season's look. At the end, Salman is heard saying: "Because this time Bigg Boss will play the game."
Many names including 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal, comedian and 'Lock Upp' Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui and TV actor Kanika Mann are doing the rounds on the Internet for being the possible Big Boss 16 participants.
Tejasswi Prakash was the previous season’s winner. IANS
