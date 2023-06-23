 Suhana Khan becomes proud owner of agricultural land in Alibaug worth Rs 13 crore: Reports : The Tribune India

Suhana Khan becomes proud owner of agricultural land in Alibaug worth Rs 13 crore: Reports

The property consists of three residences built on 1.5 acres of land

Suhana Khan will soon make her acting debut in 'The Archies'. Instagram/ suhanakhan2



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 23

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. Fans are looking forward to witness her talent on the big screen. But, before her debut, Suhana is making headlines for achieving another milestone.

Suhana Khan, according to the Economic Times, has spent Rs 12.91 crore on a property in Thal Village, Alibaug. The property consists of three residences built on 1.5 acres of land.

As per reports, the transaction took place on June 1. Suhana had to pay a stamp fee of Rs 77.46 lakh to complete the transaction. Suhana is referred to as an agriculturist in the registration forms.

The report further suggests that the land has been bought from three sisters named Anjali, Rekha, and Priya Khot, who inherited it from their parents. Notably, the land is registered in the name of Deja-Vu Farm Pvt Ltd, with the farm's directors being Shah Rukh Khan's mother-in-law Savita Chhibber and sister-in-law Namita Chhibber. However, an official confirmation has yet to be received. The Khans' property in Thal is not their first. Shah Rukh Khan has a sea-facing house in Thal that features lavish amenities such as a swimming pool and a helipad. Surprisingly, Shah Rukh Khan spent his 52nd birthday here.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will soon make her acting debut in Zoya Aktar's 'The Archies'. The film's ensemble cast promises to be intriguing. Suhana will appear with Khushi Kapoor, daugther of superstar late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda all play important roles in the film.

The film recently released its trailer to positive reviews.

#gauri khan #shah rukh khan #suhana khan #the archies

