Suhana Khan shakes up 'The Archies' set in behind-the-scenes glimpse of 'Sunoh' song

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 30

Zoya Akhtar shares a sneak-peek into the making of the song 'Sunoh' from her adaptation of 'The Archies'.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (known as Dot), Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda share their experiences of the song.

Check out the post that Zoya shared:

Suhana Khan reveals, "I was actually shaking before I did that, and I'd been skating for so long. It was so frustrating. But our skating instructor, she was just like, let's just try to use everything we have learned and let's not waste anything."

Zoya Akhtar emphasised the collective effort. "More than the comic book, I think we went with storybook. Everybody was there." And Dot mentions that 'Sunoh' marks the announcement of their unique story. She says, "The whole thing about Sunoh is that we are announcing that this is our story."

Javed Akhtar also chimes in on his contribution to the track.

Watch the video:

This Hindi adaptation of 'The Archie' comics, directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Sharad Devarajan under Tiger Baby and Graphic India, is set to premiere on the streaming giant Netflix.