Tamil crime thriller Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie to premiere on December 2

Prime Video announced the premiere of Amazon Original series, Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie on Friday. Produced by Vikram Vedha director duo, Pushkar and Gayatri, under the banner of Wallwatcher Films, and created by Andrew Louis, the series stars the multifaceted film artiste, S.J. Suryah. It will mark the actor’s streaming debut. Followed by the critically acclaimed Suzhal – The Vortex, this edge-of-the-seat Tamil crime thriller will also be available in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on December 2. The series also marks the acting debut of Sanjana, who plays the titular role of Velonie.

Creative producers, Pushkar and Gayatri, said, “With the audience today becoming more mindful about what they want to watch, we truly believe that it is important to create content that is different, unique, and riveting. Crime as a genre is something that brings out the art of storytelling in its most raw and natural form. With Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie, our intent is to completely capture the audiences’ imagination, and question societal biases. This story will not only entertain audiences, but will also make them ponder, long after the credits roll.”