 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's 6th wedding anniversary bash is about love, laughter and infinite celebrations : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's 6th wedding anniversary bash is about love, laughter and infinite celebrations

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's 6th wedding anniversary bash is about love, laughter and infinite celebrations

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Cherish 6 Years of Love with Family and Friends

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's 6th wedding anniversary bash is about love, laughter and infinite celebrations

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share glimpse of their wedding anniversary celebration. ANI



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 12

Celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary in style, power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, affectionately known as 'Virushka,' delighted fans with glimpses of their intimate celebration. The couple had tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, and they are now parents to baby daughter Vamika, radiated joy in every frame.

In a series of Instagram posts, Anushka shared a sneak peek into their special day, featuring the duo cutting a delectable chocolate cake surrounded by the warm cheers of their families. Anushka looked stunning in an off-shoulder black dress adorned with silver detailing, while Virat exuded charm in a navy blue shirt paired with denim jeans and stylish white sneakers.

Anushka's post, which reached her vast fanbase of 66.7 million followers, exuded warmth and love, captioned as, "Day filled with love and friends and family got too late to post for the gram? 6+ (infinity) of love with my numero uno."

Take a look at their photo:

Virat, with a staggering 265 million followers, reciprocated the love by sharing a candid photo of the couple, embraced and smiling, accompanied by a heartfelt red heart and infinite emoji.

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The celebration drew affectionate comments from fellow celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mira Rajput, and others. Zareen Khan and Neeti Mohan joined in to wish the couple a "Happiest anniversary," while Samantha penned, "Happiest anniversary to the loveliest."

The festivities continued with Anushka sharing additional moments on her Instagram stories, showcasing Virat's playful expressions and the couple cutting their anniversary cake, surrounded by their supportive friends, including stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu, Sagarika Ghatge, and Zaheer Khan.

In the realm of work, Anushka Sharma's upcoming project, 'Chakda Xpress,' adds another exciting dimension to her already illustrious career. As the power couple continues to bask in the warmth of their enduring love, fans eagerly anticipate more delightful moments from Virushka's journey together.

#Anushka Sharma #Cricket #Virat Kohli


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

2
India

Lucknow horror: PCS officer’s daughter gang-raped in moving car; three arrested

3
Punjab

Centre rejects Punjab's request for Rs 1,837 cr loan for 103 projects

4
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

5
J & K

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

6
Trending

Bobby Deol speaks out on marital rape scene in 'Animal', defends his intense portrayal

7
Punjab

Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested

8
Rajasthan

BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name

9
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in January

10
Punjab

Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet

Don't Miss

View All
Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people
Entertainment

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Top News

First-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma picked as next Rajasthan chief minister

BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name

Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa to be deputy CMs; Vasudev Dev...

Himachal Cabinet expanded, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma join Sukhvinder Sukhu Cabinet

Himachal Cabinet expanded, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma join Sukhvinder Sukhu government

In a tactical move, CM Sukhu has left one berth still vacant...

Government to move amendment to bring CEC, ECs on par with Supreme Court judges

Government to move amendment to bring CEC, ECs on par with Supreme Court judges

The proposed official amendment will restore CEC, EC salary ...

Home Minister Amit Shah withdraws three bills on criminal laws; introduces afresh with amendments

Home Minister Amit Shah withdraws three bills on criminal laws; introduces afresh with amendments

Says a discussion is also planned on the bills starting Dece...

CBSE announces date sheet for class 10, 12 Board exams; details inside

CBSE announces date sheet for classes 10, 12 Board exams; details inside

The class 10 exams will conclude on March 13 and the class 1...


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

2 Glock pistols recovered from premises of Khalra govt school, two arrested

Man nabbed with 300-gm heroin, Rs 3.1L drug money

Six Hindu College students shine in Women’s Premier League 2024 auction

Punjab International Trade Expo witnesses footfall of 3.35L visitors this year

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Bathinda: Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

AIIMS-Bathinda nursing staff demands met

Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in Jan

Zirakpur: Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in January

One more step towards realising Chandigarh Metro project

Attack on maid: Read what action Kharar police took against pitbulls' owner

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi killers 'robbed' cabbie, cops probe claim

Chandigarh philanthropist Brij Khanna passes away at 91

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

ABVP mulls drive to encourage college students to attend classes

Women lack awareness on menstrual cycle: Survey

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers' suicide in Jalandhar: Friends allege pressure to strike compromise

Pathankot BJP MLA dubs DC 'Gabbar Singh' during drive against encroachers

Ministerial staff union extends pen-down strike in Kapurthala

NRI's murder in Jalandhar: Victim's cousin surrenders before police

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

Dense fog reduces visibility in Ludhiana, commuters inconvenienced

‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme: 350 appointments reserved for doorstep services

Close shave for two as car catches fire in Ludhiana

Over 20 booked on assault, attempt-to-murder charges

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

Award Rafi with ‘Punjab De Anmol Ratan’: RCWC chief

Shaheedi Jor Mela: Despite ban, temporary stalls being set up along road leading to Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara

Man buries dead son in house due to financial crunch

‘Harassed’ by seniors, GRP cop goes missing