Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's 6th wedding anniversary bash is about love, laughter and infinite celebrations

Chandigarh, December 12

Celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary in style, power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, affectionately known as 'Virushka,' delighted fans with glimpses of their intimate celebration. The couple had tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, and they are now parents to baby daughter Vamika, radiated joy in every frame.

In a series of Instagram posts, Anushka shared a sneak peek into their special day, featuring the duo cutting a delectable chocolate cake surrounded by the warm cheers of their families. Anushka looked stunning in an off-shoulder black dress adorned with silver detailing, while Virat exuded charm in a navy blue shirt paired with denim jeans and stylish white sneakers.

Anushka's post, which reached her vast fanbase of 66.7 million followers, exuded warmth and love, captioned as, "Day filled with love and friends and family got too late to post for the gram? 6+ (infinity) of love with my numero uno."

Virat, with a staggering 265 million followers, reciprocated the love by sharing a candid photo of the couple, embraced and smiling, accompanied by a heartfelt red heart and infinite emoji.

The celebration drew affectionate comments from fellow celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mira Rajput, and others. Zareen Khan and Neeti Mohan joined in to wish the couple a "Happiest anniversary," while Samantha penned, "Happiest anniversary to the loveliest."

The festivities continued with Anushka sharing additional moments on her Instagram stories, showcasing Virat's playful expressions and the couple cutting their anniversary cake, surrounded by their supportive friends, including stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu, Sagarika Ghatge, and Zaheer Khan.

In the realm of work, Anushka Sharma's upcoming project, 'Chakda Xpress,' adds another exciting dimension to her already illustrious career. As the power couple continues to bask in the warmth of their enduring love, fans eagerly anticipate more delightful moments from Virushka's journey together.

