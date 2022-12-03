Grit and endurance always leads to victory

Lt Gen DDS Sandhu (Retd)

Victory in war is a direct manifestation of the national will and resilience of a nation. There are numerous examples, to name a few - the Vietnam wars, the China-Vietnam war, Arab-Israeli conflict, Russo-Japanese war, the long March of Mao, the Cuban Revolution, the Iran-Iraq war, Afghanistan wars and the current Ukraine-Russia conflict. All these show that in the ultimate analysis, grit and endurance can make a country victorious.

Afghanistan is relevant to us as it was a part of the ‘Great Game’. It shows the continuous struggle over centuries. Afghanistan is a tough rugged country with ferocious soldiers. This is true to some extent though the aspect of immorality and treachery in their character does not come through. Afghanistan became Islamic in the 7th century. Today, it is the prime example of rabid Islam. The tribes became distinct entities over a period and carved out their own territories with their leaders emerging as warlords. It was only under Ranjit Singh that Afghanistan was conquered. Simultaneously, the Anglo-Afghan war of 1838 took place. The British and Sikhs initially achieved some success. The war is a study in treachery, how thrones were exchanged and the brutality of Shah Shuja.

The English hit back and in the second Anglo-Sikh war and managed to recapture parts of Afghanistan. But the Afghans held back and ultimately the British withdrew.

The third Anglo-Afghan war resulted in an Armistice. This was the treaty that gave the Afghans control over foreign policy and the British gained reaffirmation of the Durand Line. Skirmishes continued and the British and the Indian Army were always involved in trying to unsuccessfully control this.

The saga of Saragarhi was written by 4 Sikh on 12 September 1897, when all 21 Sikh soldiers fought to the last man last round, drawing praise from the entire world and carving out a glorious chapter in the military history of India. In the modern era, the Russians made the blunder of invading Afghanistan in 1979 and after nine years they were forced to withdraw.

United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 as a reaction to the September 11 attacks on the Twin Towers. The Taliban waged an asymmetric guerrilla warfare in the countryside while simultaneously launching suicide attacks against urban targets with reprisals against the collaborators. By 2007, the Taliban had managed to retake large parts of Afghanistan. Having failed to eliminate the Taliban militarily, a diplomatic end to the conflict was sought. A deal in February 2020 stipulated withdrawal of all US troops by 2021. The Taliban launched an offensive in summer of 2021 and captured Kabul on 15th August 21. By 30th August the last US aircraft left. This forum is not for judging on the moral aspects of the conflict but only to prove that when countries endure, they will be ultimately victorious.

