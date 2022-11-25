Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 25

Five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia at Qatar's Lusail Stadium on Thursday. However, before the match began, what drew everybody’s attention was Brazilian captain Neymar walking out of the dugout with a Sikh boy. A video of the same has gone viral on socail media.

In the short video that was uploaded on Instagram, you can see the young Sikh boy standing in front of Neymar. As the announcements go on, Neymar keeps his hands on the boy's shoulder and stands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sikhexpo.com ✪ (@sikhexpo)

According to the Instagram page @sikhexpo, the boy has been identified as Josh Singh. The caption reads, “Our little buddy Josh Singh came out with Brazil's Neymar at the World Cup today in Qatar. Neymar is one of the greatest footballer (or soccer) players to ever play for Brazil and in the history of the game.”

A netizen wrote, “Love and respect.” “I’m sure the young kid was ecstatic! love this!”. Another person commented, "The sweetest part is Neymar putting his hands on the boy's shoulders." A third person added, "Brazil is my love. Fan since 2000 and a player too. Felt happy to see our sikh boy with Neymar. Respect".

Unfortunately, Neymar suffered an injury and limped off with a swollen ankle during the match. However, Brazil head coach Tite said Neymar should be fine to continue in the World Cup despite the injury.