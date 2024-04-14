24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 14

A 24-year-old student, native of Haryana’s Sonepat, was allegedly shot dead in Sunset neighbourhood in Canada’s Vancouver, officials said on Sunday.

As per a statement from the Vancouver Police, the deceased Chirag Antil was found dead inside a car after some residents in the area reported hearing sound of gunshots.

“Officers were called to East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 p.m. on April 12 after residents heard the sound of gun shots. Chirag Antil, 24, was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area,” Vancouver Police said.

No arrests have been made in the case and an investigation is on, the police said.

Chirag, who moved to Vancouver in September 2022, had just finished his MBA at University Canada West, and got his work permit recently.

Chirag's brother Romit Antil told the local media that he used to talk with his sibling every day.

Romit said that he had also spoken to Chirag on the day when the accident happened.

Meanwhile, Congress students' wing NSUI national president Varun Choudhary took to X urging the Ministry of External Affairs for assistance to the family of the deceased.

Urgent attention regarding the murder of Chirag Antil, an Indian student in Vancouver, Canada.

We urge the Ministry of External Affairs to closely monitor the progress of the investigation and ensure that justice is swiftly served.

Additionally, we request the Ministry to extend… pic.twitter.com/IWvlfbvqGt — Varun Choudhary (@varunchoudhary2) April 13, 2024

For the repatriation of Chirag's body, his family is raising money through the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, local media reported. — with IANS

