3.2-magnitude earthquake hits Haryana’s Sirsa

Chandigarh, April 25
Sirsa and adjoining areas experienced mild tremors Thursday evening after a 3.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Haryana district.
The earthquake struck at 6.10 pm at a depth of 10 km, the National Center for Seismology said.
On April 4, tremors were felt in parts of north India as a 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.
