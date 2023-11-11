3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana’s Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, November 11

Three friends were burnt alive in their car and a pickup van driver also died in an accident after an oil tanker hit the car and then the pickup van near Sidhrawali village in Gurugram on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Friday night.

The accident took place at around 11.50 pm near Triveni hotel, Sidhrawali. A speeding oil tanker coming from Jaipur broke the divider, went to the other side and collided with a car and a pickup van. The passengers were travelling to Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. The car was engulfed in fire due to the CNG cylinders inside it.

A team from Bilaspur police station reached the spot and the fire was extinguished with the help of the fire brigade.

According to the police, the deceased friends were identified as Jitender, resident of Samalkha in Panipat; Lokesh Saini, resident of Anaj Mandi, Jind; and Pawan Dubey, native of Bihar.

The deceased driver of the pickup van was identified as Trilok Sharma, resident of Chilhar village near Pataudi in Gurugram.

Investigating officer ASI Vinod Kumar said the three youths worked in a private company in Manesar.

Following the complaint by a friend of the deceased, an FIR has been registered against the tanker driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station.

“When we reached the spot, the car was gutted and three people burnt alive. The driver of a pickup van also died on the spot,” said Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer.

