40 passengers have narrow escape as bus catches fire

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 1

Around 40 passengers had a narrow escape after a double-decker tourist bus caught fire near Madhuban on the NH-44 in the wee hours on Thursday. The incident took place at 2.30 am when a tyre of the bus burst, said the police. No passenger was hurt, but luggage of most of the passengers was reduced to ashes.

The bus was going from Delhi to Jammu. “After getting information, we reached the spot and called the fire brigade,” said Tarshem Singh, SHO Madhuban.

As per the passengers, the incident happened all of a sudden and the entire bus was engulfed in flames in no time. “All passengers are safe,” said the SHO.