412 vehicles confiscated for illegal mining in Yamunanagar district

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 10

Continuing the crackdown on illegal mining, the Mines and Geology Department has seized 412 vehicles for illegally ferrying mining minerals in Yamunanagar district in the past 11 months.

The department has also recovered Rs 1,19,45,500 as fine from the owners of the seized vehicles. The action of seizure of vehicles was taken from April 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024 and during this period the department also got 32 FIRs lodged in connection with illegal mining in the district.

According to information, the mining department had seized 336 vehicles last year from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 for allegedly carrying mining minerals illegally. The department also recovered a fine of Rs 1,83,18,000 from the violators during this period.

Besides, the department also got 41 FIRs lodged against those involved in illegal mining activities.

“We are taking stern action against persons, who are found indulged in illegal mining activities. Our field staff is keeping a strict vigil in mining areas of the district,” said Omdutt Sharma, District Mining Officer, Yamunanagar.

According to information, the action taken report (about data of seized vehicles, fine recovered from seized vehicles and FIRs lodged in connection with illegal mining) prepared by the Mining Department was also discussed in the meeting of District Level Task Force Committee (DLTFC) held on February 28 under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha.

Besides discussing the present status of mining (action taken report), in the meeting of the DLTFC, it was also discussed about the confiscation and auction of vehicles involved in illegal mining/transportation.

In the meeting, the authorities of the mining department were also asked to undertake regular checking to stop illegal mining in Asgarpur, Galauri, Pammuwala, Bhattuwala, Ranjitpur, Nagli-32, Jaitpur, Mohiinpur, Mandewala, Kohliwala, Belgarh, Kanyawala, Lakkar, Pobari and other villages of the district.

The ADC also issued directions to check mineral stock of the screening plants and stone crushers regularly so that no one could indulge in illegal mining practices.

