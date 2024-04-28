45 nabbed in ‘Op Akraman’ in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 27

As many as 45 persons have been arrested on charges of various criminal activities in the district during the past 24 hours under the special drive of Operation Akraman.

According to Sanjay Kumar, spokesperson of the district police department, 19 persons have been arrested in connection with smuggling of liquor. Around 200 bottles of illicit liquor have been recovered from the accused . Twenty cases have been registered under the Excise Act. Besides this, the cops have nabbed five Proclaimed Offenders, two accused for possession of illegal arms, three for indulging in gambling and 16 others in various cases, including theft incidents. A total of 46 teams consisting 187 cops had been formed for the operation. He said all the accused have been sent to judicial custody after registration of cases.

