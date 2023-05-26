5 held for robbing Assandh jeweller, family at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 25

With the arrest of five people, the Karnal police have claimed to have solved the robbery of Rs 5.8 lakh at the house of a jeweller in Assandh on the intervening night of May 3 and 4. The accused had allegedly held the family hostage at gunpoint and robbed them of cash and jewellery. The police have also seized a bike and an illegal pistol.

The accused, who were arrested on May 24, have been identified as Wazir, a resident of Kahuson in Jind district; Deepak of Mohangarh village in Jind; Sandeep, a resident of Chatar village in Jind and presently living at Tohana in Fatehabad; and Deepak, a resident of Nagura village in Jind district. The fifth accused, Suchha Singh, a resident of Assandh in Karnal district, was arrested today, said DSP Sandeep Kumar.

Wazir was the mastermind of the robbery and Suchha Singh, who was a friend of the victim, reportedly shared information about the family, the DSP claimed. CCTV footage and cyber team played a vital role in cracking the case.

The accused were produced in the court and have been taken on a five-day police remand for the recovery of the jewellery and cash.

The DSP said the accused had criminal records. Wazir was an accused in seven cases in Haryana and Rajasthan, while Suchha Singh was named in two cases. Deepak, alias Bada, was an accused in eight cases, Deepak, alias Goni, in five cases and Sandeep in four cases.

The accused entered the house of Deepak Mehta at around 2.30 am after breaking the main gate of the house. They took the family hostage at gunpoint and decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 5.8 lakh. The Assandh police had registered a case under Sections 342 394, 452, 506 and 34 of the IPC and various Sections of the Arms Act.