6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, April 11

At least six schoolchildren were killed and 22 sustained injuries when a bus belonging to a private school overturned near Unhani village on the Kanina-Dadri road here this morning.

School open on Eid, probe ordered The bus belonged to GL Public School in Kanina, which was functioning despite a holiday on account of Eid on Thursday. An investigation has been ordered. Heart-rending: Murmu The news is heart-rending. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and relatives to bear this cruel blow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured children. Droupadi Murmu, President

The incident took place around 8.30 am when the bus carrying 37 students was on its way to GL Public School in Kanina. The driver, who was reportedly drunk, lost control over the vehicle which overturned near Unhani village.

Passersby rushed the injured children to a nearby hospital where four were declared brought dead and two succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Many others whose condition was critical were referred to higher medical institutions in Rewari and Gurugram. The deceased have been identified as Vansh (14) and Riki (13) of Dhanunda village, Anshu (17), Yakshu (14), Yuvraj (15) and Satyam (17) of Jharli village. All of them were students of Classes VII to XII.

Mohinder Singh, DSP, said, “Bus driver Dharmendra of Sehlang village, school principal Dipti and secretary Hoshiyar Singh have been arrested. An FIR was registered against them under Sections 304 and 120B of the IPC. The bus did not have a fitness certificate thus relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act have been added to the FIR. The medical examination report of the driver confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol.”

The school, which belongs to local politician Rajender Singh Lodha, a former chief of Kanina Municipal Committee, was functioning even as it was a public holiday on account of Eid. State Transport Minister Aseem Goyal has ordered a probe into the incident. Pardeep Kumar, Assistant Secretary, Road Transport Authorities (RTA), Narnaul, has been suspended for his failure to keep a check on vehicles plying without valid documents.

DC Monika Gupta recommended the cancellation of affiliation of the school, which has been functioning for over two decades.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences over the mishap and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. “My condolences are with the families who have lost their children. I wish for speedy recovery of all injured children. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims and their families,” PM Modi posted on X.

“The news is heart-rending. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and relatives to bear this cruel blow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured children,” wrote Murmu in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also expressed condolences.

