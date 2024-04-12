Education Department calls meeting to review Surakshit School Vahan Policy today

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 11

After the tragic school bus accident that occurred in Unhani village of Mahendragarh district today, the Directorate of Secondary Education has called a meeting of the District Education Officers (DEOs), District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) and the Block Education Officers (BEOs) of the state under the Sukakshit School Vahan Policy tomorrow.

The policy was formulated in 2014 by the Transport Department to ensure a number of provisions for the safer transportation of schoolchildren in the state. It also constituted three committees — at the state-level, district-level and the sub-district level.

The state level committee headed by the Principal Secretary of the Education Department has seven other members from various departments. Besides, there is a provision of district- level committees, which are headed by the respective Deputy Commissioners in all districts having four other members, including the SP, Secretary of the RTA, GM of the Haryana Roadways and the DEOs. At the sub-district levels, the SDMs of the respective subdivisions besides officials of the four other departments constituted this committee.

The order issued in 2014 by the Haryana’s Transport Department said the district-level committees would meet once every month to evolve an action plan to enforce the policies/norms formed by the state-level committee. It was also mandated to carry out inspection of school buses. As per this order, a programme of inspection shall be planned in such a way that each bus of every school is covered by the inspection committee at least once a year.

The sub-district level committees were mandated to meet once every month. It was also directed to submit the monthly report of the inspection of buses. Under the policy, there are 20 points, which need to be implemented by the schools and school buses to ensure safety of the students. These include CCTVs, GPS system and speed governor in buses.

Deo inspects various schools

Hisar DEO Pradeep Narwal on Thursday said he inspected several private schools and served notices on four schools, which were operational despite it being a holiday on Thursday.

