Congress expresses grief, demands judicial probe

Haryana Congress has expressed grief over the tragic death of several children in an unfortunate accident of a school bus near Unhani village of Narnaul.
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda described it as a heart-wrenching accident, and prayed to God to give strength to the family members to bear the irreparable loss. He wished an early recovery to the injured students.
He said there were reports of carelessness, including the drunken drinking, as possible reasons behind the accident. “Despite the Eid holiday, why and where was the bus going along with children. Therefore, there should be a judicial inquiry into the entire matter,” he said.
Congress state president Udai Bhan said the accident was extremely painful and his condolences are with all the affected families who have lost their children in the tragic accident.
Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said he was saddened to hear the news of the tragic death of several children and injuries to several others in the accident that took place near Unhani village.
