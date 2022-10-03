 Swachh Survekshan-2022: Ambala City slips one notch down to rank 91 : The Tribune India

At spot 102, Sadar area improves

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, October 2

The Ambala City has slipped one notch down from its last year’s ranking in the “Swachh Survekshan-2022” and managed to secure 91st rank in the cities with a 1 lakh to 10 lakh population. Last year, it was placed 90th in the national ranking.

Staff shortage and delay in issuing tenders for the cleaning of drains are the reasons being given for the drop in the rankings. The corporation officials also claim that in the open defecation free (ODF) certification, the city has been kept under the ODF+ category and given marks accordingly while the City has the ODF++ status.

Team leader Swacch Bharat Mission Ajay Kumar Singh said, “In the ranking declared, Ambala has been ranked 91st in the national ranking among 382 cities and fifth in the state.”

“We have apprised the higher authorities of the issue. The matter will be raised with the Director, Urban Local Bodies, and then the department will further get its objection registered with the Ministry of Housing And Urban Affairs. We are hopeful that the ranking will improve,” he said.

Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma said, “The shortage of sanitation workers and a delay in issuing the tender for the cleaning of drains have been a couple of reasons that have come to notice. We will call a meeting soon to discuss the issue.”

Meanwhile, Ambala Municipal Sadar zone has improved its rank and secured the 102nd rank.

The Secretary, Ambala Municipal Sadar zone, Rajesh Kumar, said, “Not only employees but residents of the Sadar area have helped in improving the ranking and we are hopeful that the Ambala sadar area will secure a rank in the list of top 100 in the next survekshan.”

In the category of cantonments boards, the Cantonment Board, Ambala, has also improved its ranking this year. Out of 62 boards, Ambala Cantonment has been ranked 25th, while last year, it was ranked 55th.

