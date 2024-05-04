Arvind Sharma leaves rally midway to file nomination

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 3

Outgoing MP and BJP candidate Arvind Sharma today sprang a surprise when he left the rally being organised at Old ITI ground here midway to file his nomination papers. At that time, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present on the dais. However, he returned before Rajnath Singh concluded his speech.

After the rally, he again visited the office of the Returning Officer and filed one more nomination in the presence of CM Nayab Singh Saini and BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar. His wife Reeta Sharma also filed two nominations as a covering candidate. “It was around 1.30 pm when Sharma unexpectedly reached the Mini Secretariat to file his papers. He went back to the rally venue immediately after filing the nomination,” a BJP leader told ‘The Tribune’.

He said the Defence Minister and other party leaders knew about it but workers did not have a clue. They learnt about it when they saw his pictures and videos of filing papers on social media.

At the end of the rally, a BJP leader said Sharma would file his nomination and take out a roadshow and the CM would drive a tractor. Later, Rajnath Singh also drove the tractor for some distance before leaving for the helipad.

Returning Officer Ajay Kumar said Sharma came to his office again to file another nomination. “As per norms, a candidate can file a maximum of four nominations from a constituency,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Rajnath Singh #Rohtak