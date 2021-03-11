Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, April 27
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed former three-time MLA from Hodal and a staunch Bhupinder Singh Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan president of Haryana Congress.
He will replace Kumari Selja and is a senior Scheduled Caste leader from the state.
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will continue as leader of the Haryana Congress Legislature Party.
Bhan will have four working presidents with him: Shruti Choudhry, former MP and daughter of former CLP leader Kiran Choudhry; Ram Kishan Gujjar; Jitender Bhardwaj; and Suresh Gupta.
The changes were due for a long time. An elaborate state unit revamp is also under way and is expected to be announced soon.
The appointments reflect the supremacy of Hooda in state affairs.
The Congress decided to replace an SC leader with another SC leader in the state unit president’s post.
