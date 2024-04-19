BJP’s manifesto just rhetoric, didn’t help youth in the past: Ex-Congress MP Dr Sushil Indora

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 18

Former MP and senior Congress leader Dr Sushil Indora criticised the BJP’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections as mere rhetoric. He stated that during it tenure, the BJP government had not undertaken any significant work that had benefited the country’s people, youth, or farmers. He pointed out that inflation had skyrocketed, yet the government showed no concern about it.

Indora said the earlier promises made by Prime Minister lacked substance, as there was no mention of reducing the prices of diesel, petrol or cooking gas. This indicated that the government had nothing to offer to the people. He recalled how Modi had promised Rs 15 lakh to everyone during his 2014 election campaign, but the money didn’t materialise. Unemployment and inflation had tripled in the past 10 years.

Indora criticised the BJP for repeating its past promises in the new manifesto. “Many of these false promises had expired in 2022, but were conveniently forgotten by the BJP,” he said. “The new manifesto is just a rehash of the same false promises and old rhetoric.”

After enduring 10 years of BJP’s corruption, profiteering and widespread abuse, the people of the country were angry now, he said.

Indora said there was no mention of the youth in the manifesto, nor a discussion about how many jobs would be provided. The Food Security Bill belongs to the Congress, in which the BJP has included 5 kg of ration, he claimed. The former MP said the public now understood the “cunning moves of the Modi government”. The people were waiting to vote them out, he said.

Indora, who had previously represented Sirsa in Parliament, had expressed his desire to again contest from here. He had conveyed his wish to the Congress high command.

