Body of missing 23-year-old found in Narwana branch canal

Kurukshetra, August 21
The body of a 23-year-old youth, who went missing on Wednesday night, was recovered from the Narwana branch canal on Friday. His slippers and motorcycle were found near the canal.
The deceased has been identified as Vikesh Saini, a resident of Gorkha village. He had applied for a student visa for Canada, ehich arrived this Thursday, said his family.
Ajaib Singh, Vikesh’s uncle, said, “He was upset for two to three days before he went missing. His two sisters and a brother are married. Vikesh wanted to go to Canada as many of his friends are already there. His visa has arrived but is of no use as Vikesh is gone. He even left his phone at home.”
Rajpal, Station House Officer Jhansa police station told that a missing complaint was registered on Thursday and the family did not raise any suspicion, only that he was upset for a few days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him