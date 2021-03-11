Body of missing 23-year-old found in Narwana branch canal

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 21

The body of a 23-year-old youth, who went missing on Wednesday night, was recovered from the Narwana branch canal on Friday. His slippers and motorcycle were found near the canal.

The deceased has been identified as Vikesh Saini, a resident of Gorkha village. He had applied for a student visa for Canada, ehich arrived this Thursday, said his family.

Ajaib Singh, Vikesh’s uncle, said, “He was upset for two to three days before he went missing. His two sisters and a brother are married. Vikesh wanted to go to Canada as many of his friends are already there. His visa has arrived but is of no use as Vikesh is gone. He even left his phone at home.”

Rajpal, Station House Officer Jhansa police station told that a missing complaint was registered on Thursday and the family did not raise any suspicion, only that he was upset for a few days.

